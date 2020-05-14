Singer, Simi Melts Hearts With Her Amazing Voice As She Sings Her Latest Song ‘Duduke’ (Video)

Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Simi has shared a heartwarming video of herself singing her latest song ‘Duduke’.

Unarguably, Simi has the softest voice among the top reigning female artistes in Nigeria. Her very tiny but clear voice is so easy to distinguish. Like a trademark, her voice can not go unrecognized.

Barely a minute after she shared the video via Instagram, compliments from her fans about her amazing natural voice filled the comment section.

Released under her record label, Studio Brat, “Duduke” is Simi’s first official single in 2020.

The beautiful visuals for Duduke, which was released a while ago, showed pregnant Simi dancing to the music, singing that she’s been waiting to meet her precious baby and can’t wait to kiss her.

