Singer Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Newborn Son

share on:

Singer Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Newborn Son

Ijeoma Okonkwo, the wife of popular Nigerian singer, Kcee has taken to her social media to share an adorable photo of her newborn son, King Kwemchukwu Okonkwo.

Sharing the photo, the dotting mother wrote an emotional message to him, expressing her love for him and thanking him for coming into their lives.

She wrote;

“Dear ovaries,
I just want to let you know that we are done for good!No matter how much you tickle whenever I’m staring at baby King, we are not going through this process again… Thank you for giving me the most handsome boy ever as a son, I appreciate 🙏🙏 Regards, Mummy King 🤴

Tags:Ijeoma OkonkwoKCee
Moses Anyanwu

Moses Anyanwu

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.