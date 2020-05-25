Singer Dencia drags Burna Boy and girlfriend Stefflon Don on Twitter

Cameroonian-born singer, Dencia has dragged Burna Boy and his London born rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

The music star took to her Twitter page on Sunday May 24, 2020, where she called out the music star and his girlfriend.

According to her, Burna Boy is an ugly person who bullies and hates on everyone around him.



“Burna Boy is one of the biggest haters in the industry. Like I get it, ugly people are ugly inside out but his own is disturbing, he tries to hate & bully everyone, him and his Fat Ass GF, match made in hate heaven. Like, imagine their conversations being hateful & about people,” she tweeted.

“What’s the point of hating on ur colleagues? Burna hates and attacks everyone but people still support him, we can’t keep encouraging terrorists and bullies. His ugly ass needs a shower, drop the dose on the Damn drugs. Moisturize, get laser on that bumpy face of his.”

It didn’t end there as she went on to call out Stefflon Don for making terrible remarks about Nigerian women during her last visit to Nigeria.

“That’s how his GF stefflon and her ugly Ass friends went to Nigeria and was insulting Nigerian girls, I was like wow, this hoe that has been ran thru by the entire London, the audacity to insult Nigerian women. Man Burna and his GF need a bath in the river of Jordan. Two clowns,” she concluded.