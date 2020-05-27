Sina Rambo rolls out a new freestyle dubbed, ‘God Pass Them’ featuring Citiboi
After a long hiatus from the music scene, NBYS and 30 Billion Gang affiliate, Sina Rambo dishes out a new freestyle which he titled, ‘God Pass Them.’
On the new record, Sina Rambo collaborates with fast-rising artist and music producer, Citiboi who gave it a decent hook. Sina Rambo fires multiple shots, accompanied by a strong message directed at the industry gatekeepers whom he tagged “fake friends.”
Furthermore, the record was produced by Citiboi, and it was engineered by Barongoduppy.
Download, listen and let us know what you think.
Quotable Lyrics
Too many fake nvggas, now I know real
Too many pxssy nvggas, now I know the thrill
Keep talking shxt and you know I’m gonna slide
See as them dey look my like Lucozade bottle
As i enter the place make e jolly make e bubble
SEE MORE ON SHAZAM