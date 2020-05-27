Sina Rambo rolls out a new freestyle dubbed, ‘God Pass Them’ featuring Citiboi

After a long hiatus from the music scene, NBYS and 30 Billion Gang affiliate, Sina Rambo dishes out a new freestyle which he titled, ‘God Pass Them.’

On the new record, Sina Rambo collaborates with fast-rising artist and music producer, Citiboi who gave it a decent hook. Sina Rambo fires multiple shots, accompanied by a strong message directed at the industry gatekeepers whom he tagged “fake friends.”

Furthermore, the record was produced by Citiboi, and it was engineered by Barongoduppy.

Quotable Lyrics

Too many fake nvggas, now I know real Too many pxssy nvggas, now I know the thrill Keep talking shxt and you know I’m gonna slide See as them dey look my like Lucozade bottle As i enter the place make e jolly make e bubble

