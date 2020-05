It is no longer news that celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi are expecting their first child together.

Proud father to be, Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page to share this loved-up photo of the couple posing together (seen above), with Simi showcasing her growing baby bump.

The photo has since attracted favorable comments from their fans.

It will be recalled that the pair got married in January 2019.