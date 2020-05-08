Simi Explains What Her New Song ‘Duduke’ Means

Singer Simi has explained to her inquisitive fans what the name of her new single, Duduke means.

The soon-to-be mum got everyone curious to know the meaning when she released the single three weeks ago.

Some even questioned if it’s the name she would give her unborn child.

Simi has now taken to Instagram to explain what it means.

“So many people have asked me what #duduke – it’s the beat of your heart or the beat of the drums you move your body to, or the beat you sing a melody to – it’s whatever beat you want it to be 🤎🤎 – I know (you know) why I made this song, but I want you to make it your own. Enjoy yourself. No limits. That’s the beauty of true music.” She wrote on Instagram.