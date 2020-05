Seyi Shay’s management has reacted after scantily-clad bedroom photos of the singer’s were shared to her verified Instagram account.

Early this morning, three racy photos were posted from the singer’s Instagram account and this made the singer a topic of discussion on Instagram and Twitter.

However, a twitter user who claimed he works with her management has now claimed that hackers released the photos. They further disclosed that they are working with Instagram to recover her account.