See What BBNaija’s Uriel Said After Anthony Joshua Revealed He Doesn’t Have A Girlfriend

Former reality TV star, Uriel Oputa, has reacted to British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua’s recent admission of finding it hard to get a girlfriend due to his status.

Uriel who has a huge crush on Anthony Joshua and has never hesitated to let the public know, upon seeing his admission on social media has begun thinking of ways to get his attention.

The Reality TV star who saw this an opportunity for her took to her Instagram page to pen down these words;

she wrote “I guess I have to pour powder on my body and dance Zanku Zanku whilst chewing ugwu leaf on one leg to get his attention.”