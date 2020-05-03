See How Comedian, Basketmouth Celebrated His First Daughter, Amy, On Her Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian Comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, is celebrating his first daughter, Amy, as she turns a year older, today, May 3.
Basketmouth posted some really lovely photos of Amy on his Instagram page.
The ace comedian then wrote; ”Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Amy.
You’re talented, you’re smart.
You are incredibly smart.
And you know how to make me laugh.
Have a wonderful birthday
Daddy loves you.”
Basketmouth had Amy before he got married to his wife, Elsie. He and Elsie have a boy, Jason, and a girl, Janelle, together.