See How Comedian, Basketmouth Celebrated His First Daughter, Amy, On Her Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian Comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, is celebrating his first daughter, Amy, as she turns a year older, today, May 3.

Basketmouth posted some really lovely photos of Amy on his Instagram page.

The ace comedian then wrote; ”Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Amy.

You’re talented, you’re smart.

You are incredibly smart.

And you know how to make me laugh.

Have a wonderful birthday

Daddy loves you.”

Basketmouth had Amy before he got married to his wife, Elsie. He and Elsie have a boy, Jason, and a girl, Janelle, together.