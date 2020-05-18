Sammie Okposo Recounts How God Delivered Him From Death While Driving On Third Mainland Bridge

Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, is full of thanks to God after he was ”delivered from death” while driving on the 3rd mainland bridge on Saturday May 16.

According to Okposo, the propeller shaft of his car pulled off while he was driving but thankfully nothing bad happened to him as he had already reduced the speed at which he was driving.

Posting on his Instagram page, Okposo wrote: I was not going to post this because i had already thanked praised and worshiped God for delivering me from death saturday may 16th 2020 but this is something to brag about and testify of the miracle working power of God i have a very BIG God who is always by my side to deliver me.

The image you see is my car propella shaft that pulled off whilst i was in motion. Just before it happend i was doing 100/120 mph on the 3rd mainland bridge connecting to CMS and then to surulere my destination

As i was driving suddenly i heard a voice “SLOW DOWN”. So immediately i reduced my speed to 60mph

10 seconds after reducing my speed from 120mph to 60mph the propella shaft of my car pulled off with a loud noise

Just imagine what would have happened if the voice of God did not prompt me to slow down imagine what would have happened if i was still on 120mph when the propella shaft of my car pulled off

oh jesus oh jesus oh jesus thank you my saviour my deliverer my protector my shield im alive because of you Jesus

I am fine no scratch nothing missing nothing broken yet again the devil and his cohorts have failed and they will continue to fail

#satmay16th2020

#Jehovahdondomesomething

#mylifeisatestimony