Rihanna becomes the richest female musician in the UK

Multiple award winning musician, Rihanna is one talented songstress who always leaves her mark wherever she goes, chart topping, record breaking – are all part of the norm associated with her.

Forming part of their annual rich list, the Sunday Times has published a list of the richest musicians residing in the United Kingdom who are musicians.

A very big surprise addition to the list is Barbadian native, Rihanna, who lives in London, meaning she qualifies, with experts suggesting the ‘Umbrella’ singer could be on the path to become the first female billionaire artiste in the UK, if she decides to remain in the capital.

With an estimated wealth of £468m, the 32-year-old singer was ranked third on the list. Alhough she is 3rd on the list with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney, who both have individual net worth of £800m coming first, she is the only female solo artiste who made it to the the top 20.

Rihanna’s wealth is attributed to Fenty Cosmetics valued at $3bn, her history-making partnership with LVMH to launch the clothing line arm of her business, her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her back catalogue of eight hit albums.