Return One Year Tithes To Members – Daddy Freeze To Pastors

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has urged pastors to return tithes to their members before they die of hunger because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daddy Freeze made this known while reacting to report about how a US church refunded her members three years of tithes as help during the pandemic.

“Dear Nigerian GOs, I suggest that you kindly look into this and refund the tithes of the last one year, no need for 3 years, so your people can have meat on their tables from the ‘storehouse of God’. “Those who collected tithes with Malachi 3:8-10 should in the same vein, bring out the meat from God’s storehouse so the people may eat and not die, God bless you all! ~FRZ”, he wrote.

