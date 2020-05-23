Regina Daniels Honors Her Mum By Tattooing Her Name On Her Back (Photo)

Popular Nigerian teen actress, Regina Daniels has warmed her mother’s heart recently on social media by tattooing her full name on her back.

The forever 16 Nollywood actress made this known in a recent screenshot she shared on her Instagram Story.

Regina Daniels took to her insta story yesterday to show off a photo of the new tattoo she got for herself.

Her mother went emotional moment she saw it was actually her name that her daughter tattooed on her back.

“Oh my, please you’re making me cry now” her mother reacted to her story.

Regina Daniels who was happy her surprise package had effect on her mum laughed in return.

Rita Daniels then went ahead to rain showers of heavenly prayers and blessings on her daughter.

“I shall forever stand by you my precious pride, by the grace of God almighty. I love you more my child. Your children shall forever love and honour you” she said as she prayed for her daughter.

Below is a screenshot of their conversation;