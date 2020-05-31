Regina Daniels Flaunts Bare Baby Bump As More Photos, Videos Emerge After Her Pregnancy Announcement

Regina Daniels whose pregnancy news was first announced yesterday by her husband, Ned Nwoko, 59, has released more photos and videos of her baby bump.

The couple got married in May last year and are now expecting their first child together.

Politician Ned Nwoko made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram after which Regina took to her own account to release more photos and videos while explaining what it feels like being pregnant. She said it’s the best feeling ever and she finds herself talking to her bump.

Friends and fellow actors have sent in congratulatory messages following her announcement.

