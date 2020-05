Nigerian Rapper, Onome Onokohwomo, popularly known as Yung6ix, has revealed he’ll be having a surgery that will cost him about 17 million naira.

Yung6ix, who dominated the Nigerian Rap Genre in the last decade, made this known in a tweet he posted on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 via his official Twitter page.

Although the rapper did not specifically state the type of surgery he’d undergo, he however added that the good news is that his new material would be dropping on the fifth day of June, 2020.