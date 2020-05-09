Rapper, Iceprince Begs God To Get Him Back To His Good Old Days

Legendary Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince has in a recent post begged God for inspiration to enable him write a new song as sweet as “Whiskey”, a hit jam he dropped 7 years ago.

Iceprince begs God for inspiration

The Super Cool Cats recording artiste and former Chocolate City Entertainment label signee is roughly 16 years old in the Nigerian music industry and has churned out series of hits such as Oleku, Superstar, Juju, Aboki, VIP and several other chart topping songs since his emergence in 2004.

Notably, Ice prince also has 3 great music albums to his name; Everybody Loves Iceprince (ELI) in 2011, Fire Of Zamani (FOZ) in 2013 and Jos To The World (JTTW) in 2016.

Ice Prince who recently condemned people who share their problems on social media is likely experiencing diminishing return in his artistic career and has therefore cried out to God for more inspiration to enable him reel out more hits.

Zamani’s recent post on Twitter has made fans wonder how the mighty has indeed fallen.

He wrote;

“Dear God: Pls i want to write another story like i did with Bolaji and Lizzy on ‘Whiskey’ and still put it on a record as sweet again… Bless us with the vibe sweet Lord.”

