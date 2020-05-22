“Put God first and you will never be last” – Naira Marley admonishes fans

Nigerian singing sensation and record label executive, Naira Marley has beckoned on his fans to always prioritize putting their maker, God first in everything they do.

The leader of the “Marlians” has done a good job in avoiding controversies ever since the beginning of the Ramadan fast, rather he’s chosen to bless people with kind words as he attempts to spiritually uplift his fans and supporters and bring them closer to God.

Naira Marley, with real name, Azeez Fashola, in a recent tweet, advised people to put God first and rest assured that they will never be last in whatever it is that they do.

Writing via his official Twitter account, the “Aye” singer said,

“Put God first and you will never be last “

Put God first and you will never be last — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 21, 2020