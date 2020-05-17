Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie, Explains Why President Buhari Doesn’t Wear Face Mask

Lauretta Onochie, the Personal Assistant to President Buhari on Social media, has revealed why the president doesn’t wear face mask.

The NCDC, Ministry of Health, and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have repeatedly advised Nigerians to wear a face mask to prevent getting infected with the Coronavirus.

President Buhari has engaged in several meetings since the Coronavirus pandemic started and pictures shared from those meetings show him as the only one not wearing face mask.

Backing the president, Onochie pointed out that expert medical protocol states that there is no need for face mask when in a safe environment, hence Buhari’s reason for not wearing it.