Premier League Still Undecided On 2019/2020 Season Resumption Date

The English Premier League and its stakeholders rose from their meeting on Friday morning without agreeing a date for resumption of the 2019/2020 season which has been on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League was paused after 29 rounds of games with Liverpool amassing 57 points, 25 ahead of second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand. Leicester City are in third place on 53 points, Chelsea fourth on 48 points, while Manchester United, on 45 points, complete the top five.

There have been debate in the media as to whether the remainder matches could be played or the season cancelled outrightly, or to end it now and crown Liverpool champions. However, the Premier League clubs, according to the organiser, are determined to finish the season.

As some leagues announce their definite stance concerning the remainder 2019/2020 campaign, the Premier League said on Friday said that it would need more consultation with the UK government and stakeholders before making a decision.

Below is the full of the Premier League’s statement published on it’s website on Friday.

Premier League Statement

At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.

The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding “Project Restart”.

It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.