Pregnant Singer, Katy Perry Admits To Experiencing Waves Of Depression While Pregnant In Quarantine

Katy Perry, 35, has opened up about her mental health struggles amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Twitter page, the pregnant singer reflects on her state of mind, writing: “sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”

After the confession about her mental health struggles, concerned fans of the singer urged her to stay strong as she is pregnant with her first child.

Just remember the little light of your life will be in your arms soon,’ wrote the Twitter user.

‘OMG PLS STAY POSITIVE WE ARE HERE FOR YOU,’ another fan wrote.

Katy Perry is expecting a baby girl with her fiance Orlando Bloom.

According to Page Six, Katy and Orlando are planning to marry in June. The pair are still hoping to have their ceremony in Japan which might be difficult to pull off if the coronavirus outbreak continues.