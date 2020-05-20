“Please, Release Our Mother’ – Children of Benue COVID-19 Index Case Beg FG

The children of Susan Idoko Okpe, the Benue state COVID-19 index case have taken to social media to beg the federal government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to release their mum who has been in the Abuja Isolation center for 57 days now.

Idoko whom the government allegedly claimed tested positive for coronavirus has been at loggerheads with the government as she has been in isolation for months without showing symptoms of the virus.

She has also insisted that she doesn’t have the virus and has not taken any medication.

Reacting to the development, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire on Wednesday said Mrs. Idoko had refused to let the NCDC and other medical personnel

take her samples, so they can do a final test on her before she is discharged.

Idoko on her part said that the government had taken her samples several times yet she has not shown symptoms even after 57 days.

In separate posts via their Instagram pages, the children of Mrs.Okpe have cried out, demanding the immediate release of their mother.

The faceoff between the government and Idoko has led some Nigerians to conclude that there is more to the information being released on coronavirus than what meets the eyes. Those who also had tested positive for the virus said the government failed to show them their test results.

See their posts below;