‘Plan B’ director, LowlaDee unveils upcoming film ‘Just in Time’

The filmmaker is gearing up for her post ‘Plan B’ film project which will star Sarah Hassan.

Dolapo ‘LowlaDee’ Adeleke has confirmed that her latest film project, ‘Just in Time’ is officially in the works.

Although the film’s release date is yet to be confirmed, the filmmaker recently shared a teaser poster confirming the project, its title and that it would star ‘Plan B’ lead actress and producer, Sarah Hassan.

LowlaDee’s award-winning ‘Plan B’ was released on YouTube back in 2019 to rave reviews. It starred Daniel Etim Effiong, Sarah Hassan, Catherine Kamau Karanja among others.