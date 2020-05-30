Phyno Presents: Cheque – “Satisfied”

Following the announcement by Phyno about a year ago, subsequent feature ‘Recognize’ and release of his impressive verse in ‘Warlords’ by Olamide, exciting and emerging Nigerian rapper CHEQUE is back with his first single of 2020 titled ‘SATISFIED‘, a syrupy and hit potential record released via Penthauze Records imprint.

Born Akanbi Bamidele Brett, Cheque was known as ‘Kyle B’ until his signing to Penthauze Records in February 2019 where he has contributed to hits like ‘Nyem Space,’ as well as his acclaimed solo debut tracks on the label – “Jeka soro”, “Pain Away” and “Abundance”. Cheque is a super talented Nigerian singer, rapper and Chemical Engineering graduate that hails from Ondo State, Nigeria with music influeces evidently from diverse genres of both local and international artists.

Produced by Masterkraft, his new single ‘Satisfied’ sees Cheque in his glorious form as a versatile musician. He waxes lyrical about deserving satisfaction from the opposite gender, using his smooth delivery and catchy flow to great effect. His delivery on the Swaps-mixed ‘Satisfied’ shows unforgettable cadence, right until he brings the track to the perfect crescendo.

‘Satisfied‘ is a superb Afropop number. Expect more fire jams !!

