Perri, Wife Of BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, Hits The Streets Riding With Baby Bump

Perri Shakes Drayton, wife of BBNaija‘s Mike Edwards has taken to the streets riding on bicycle with her baby bump.

The expectant mum who recently announced that she will be having a baby with her husband, has decided to exercise herself as a way of keeping fit ahead of delivery.

Perri took to the her page on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share an adorable photo of herself clad in a dark navy-blue long sleeves top and black leggings while she posed for the camera.

In a brief tweet she shared, Perri wrote; “Good evening from me and my bump”.

Refer to her tweet below;



