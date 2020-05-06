People Are Now Standing In Bank Queues And Exchanging Their Spot For N10K – Nigerian Man Raises Alarm (Video)

A Twitter user with the handle @phatzey claimed that a group of people who does not have anything to do at a bank are now standing in queues in other to exchange their spot for N10K.

The Twitter user posted a video on the platform to backup his claim. In the video, a young man was filmed outside a crowded bank in Lagos where he appeared to confirm that he exchanged his spot for N10k.

‘Lagos is crazy mehn, got to bank as early as 7am and I got number 135 and guess what??numbers 1-10 are people that doesn’t have account with the bank and now they’re offering to sell each numbers for 10k. Lagos nawa. ‘, he captioned the video.

