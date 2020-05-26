Panic As Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 8068 After 229 People Tested Positive In 24 Hours

Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has now hit 8068 after 229 people tested positive on Monday, May 25, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, 90 cases were recorded in Lagos, 27 in Katsina, 26 in Imo, 23 in Kano, 14 in FCT, 12 in Plateau, 9 in Ogun, 7 in Delta, 5 in Borno, 5 in Rivers, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Gombe, 2 in Osun, 1 in Anambra and 1 in Bayelsa State.

In total, Nigeria has now recorded 8068 cases of COVID-19. 2311 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 233 deaths have been recorded.