‘Oyibo People Really Messed Up Our Brains’ – Actor, Yul Edochie Confesses

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has admitted that white people really messed with our brain.

He shared a tweet remembering how teachers back then flogged students for speaking their native language. According to him, those teachers should be ashamed of themselves.

To think that some of our teachers flogged us back then in school for speaking our language.

Calling it vernacular.

Can you imagine?

You speak your own language you get flogged.

All those teachers should be ashamed of themselves.

Oyibo people really messed up our brains. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) May 25, 2020