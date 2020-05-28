“Our Special Gift From God” – Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Beautiful Photos Of Her Baby, Divine-Mercy

Beautiful actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie on wednesday evening shared lovely photos of her newborn child, Divine-Mercy, whom she welcomed with her hubby, Prince Odi Okojie, on May 4.

Sharing the beautiful photos of Divine Mercy on Instagram, the mother of four wrote;

“Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more. You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God.

Welcome baby Divine…. how can we explain the love we have for you? @princeodiokojie

Happy Children’s Day” she wrote.

Checkout another photo of Divine Mercy below;