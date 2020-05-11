Open Your Church Halls For Govt To Use As Isolation Centers – Pastor Tunde Bakare Challenges Nigerian Pastors (Video)

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) – formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly, has called on Nigerian church leaders to offer their church halls as Isolation centers to government as the nation continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bakare’s advice comes days after Bishop David Oyedepo and Chris Oyakhilome kicked against the federal government’s continuous ban on religious gatherings.

Speaking during an online service today, May 10 the former Vice Presidential candidate, said he has already donated his church’s facilities to the Lagos state government and a private residence in Abeokuta to the government to use as Isolation centers.

”I recommend that our church halls be made available to government as Isolation centers and those of us who could afford it should be there to support the government.” he said

