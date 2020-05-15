“One Of My Favorite African Artistes Is Wizkid” – U.S Rapper, The Game Says

Popular American rapper, Jayceon Terrell Taylor better known by his stage name, The Game has sparked off controversy on the internet after he recently revealed that famous Nigerian act, Ayo Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid is one of his favorite African artistes.

The United States rapper who also doubles as a Hollywood actor made this known in a recent Instagram Live session.

In the viral Instagram Live video, The Game could be heard saying;

“You know what amma do man I’m not really that familiar… I know your music… I listen to the finest, one of my favorite African artistes is ma Nigga Wizkid, I fv.ck with him.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAKp49WHE-B6GFDtwFIG-ruiJLgd5PCPeCqB8I0/?igshid=r89jdipjhaeo