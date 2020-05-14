“One Corner” crooner, Patapaa, declares himself the new face of High Life music

Despite the likes of Kuami Eugene, Bisa Kdei and KiDi, Akwaboah, Dada Hafco among other new school musicians giving the High Life genre a face-lift, Patapaa has declared himself the new face of the genre and according to him, it’s not a matter of debate.

“I’m the New Face of Ghana Hi Life Music, Take it or Leave it !!!” he captioned a new post on his social media accounts. Patapaa’s brag is coming from a new High Life song he is about to release which features Akwaboah.

“Wait for my super Hi Life banger Ft @akwaboahmusic which drops tomorrow and you will understand” he added. See his post below which also came with him showing off his new look.

