Oh No! Super Eagles Player, Victor Osimhen’s Father Is Dead

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has lost his father.

The 21-year-old Lille forward announced the death of his father via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

“RIP Dad. No words to describe this feeling,” he tweeted.

Osimhen had earlier narrated how his emergence as a professional footballer saved his family members from difficulties.

The Nigerian striker, who plays for Lille in Ligue 1, said life was tough for his siblings after his mother’s death and father’s joblessness.

According to him, his father lost his job three months after his mother died.

To survive, Osimhen said his brother hawked sports newspapers, while sister sold oranges in the street.

The 20-year-old player also said he earlier sold bottled water in Lagos traffic to help his family survive.

To also survive, the footballer narrated that he once joined his friends to scavenge for crampons and shoes at the former Olusosun dumpsite in Oregun-Ojota area of Lagos.

But after emerging as a successful footballer, Osimhen said his family members are now living the life they deserved.

After helping Nigeria lift the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, Osimhen sealed a move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg where he played 14 top-flight games in two seasons.

He struggled to establish himself in the German city and thus, secured a move to Belgium, where he played the entire 2018/19 season and scored 12 goals in 25 league matches.

Subsequently, he was signed by Lille as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement, who had moved to Arsenal in the off-season.