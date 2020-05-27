NYSC Extends Service For 24 Lagos Corps Members Over Disciplinary Issues

The National Youth Service Corps,(NYSC) Lagos, has extended the service year of about 24 Batch B Stream 1 corps members as punishment for undisclosed disciplinary issues.

18 other corps members have also been listed as having “pending disciplinary issues.”

Batch B Stream 1 corps members are scheduled to pass out from Thursday, May 28. However, the service year of the affected corps members will be extended by between two weeks to four months.

This was disclosed in a statement titled “Corps Disciplinary Committee Decision” signed by the state coordinator, Eddy Megwa.

“Affected corps members (those with extension of service year) are to report to NYSC, State Secretariat, Surulere on Wednesday, 27th May, 2020 between 10:00 am to 11:30 to collect their respective letters of disciplinary decision. Strict adherence to time schedule is advised,” it stated.

It also added that 18 other members would be remobilized.

NYSC had said that the collection of certificates will last for ten days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that members should comply with social distancing guidelines.