“Not All Representatives Of BBNaija Are Positive, Some Use The Love Of Fans To Hate Another” – Khafi Kareem

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, has reacted to a tweet saying Big Brother only seem to appeal to the most rabid and debased people.

The statement from the Twitter user is coming after fans of BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, attacked a lady on Twitter for insinuating that her new real estate company is for laundering money.

Khafi replied the tweet, saying she disagrees that BBNaija appeals to rabid and debased people.

“No love, I disagree. BBN appeals to people from all walks of life. It appeals to people with empathy, people who are passionate and people who are intrigued by life around them. We watch and find someone or people who remind us of parts of ourselves and decide to love them.“

She went further to say that although not all representatives of the show are positive, but that does not write off the community as a whole.

“It fosters community.Not all representatives of it are positive & some use the love for one as reason to hate another, but that does not write off the community as a whole. Far from rabid, their energy is powerful & lives have been changed as a result. Mine is one of them” she tweeted.