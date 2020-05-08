Nonso Diobi Accommodated Me And Many Upcoming Actors In His Lagos House – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has made a startling revelation about fellow actor, Nonso Diobi.

Yul Edochie has once again recounted how Nonso sheltered him and many upcoming actors back then in Lagos.

“Nonso Diobi housed many upcoming actors then in Lagos, including me.

He would never complain.

Always ready to assist & encourage.

I’ll never stop celebrating him cos good people are hard to find.

Great Soul.

Ezigbo mmadu.” he replied to a tweet celebrating Nonso one of the top 20 Nollywood actors of all time.

Recall that sometime last year, Yul Edochie revealed that his relationship with Nonso Diobi started off on set in 2005/2006 when ‘he came to Lagos to hustle’.

Nonso reportedly offered him a place in his house which was closer to the set, fed him and was always willing to assist him in anything.