One of Nollywood’s finest veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has clocked a new age today.

The mother of four is celebrating her 55th birthday today, 23rd May 2020 and she is very much excited and thankful for her life.

The star actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning to share beautiful photos of herself to mark her new milestone.

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

“THANK YOU LORD FOR MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR AN IMPERFECT ME TO BE THIS BLESSED.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”.