Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo releases stunning photos as she clocks 34



Uche Ogbodo is celebrating her 34th birthday in grand style as she shares some stunning photos to mark the special day.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 17, 2020, where she released the beautiful photos.

She went on to thank God keeping her healthy and alive to celebrate yet another birthday.

“I Am Awestruck All Day On How God Continues To Preserve Me. It is almost like there is A Greater Assignment. I can feel It Deep down In my Bones that I am Here for Something Great. And It definitely Won’t make Sense If His Words don’t Come to Fulfillment,” she captioned one of the photos.

“God! Thank you for yet another Life, it is not over until it’s Over! I am alive, Healthy, and Blessed 🙏. Happy Birthday Goddess 🤩 #birthday #grateful #thankful #happybirthdaytome #birthdayintimesofcorona.”