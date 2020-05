Anita Joseph and a few of her followers clashed over her usage of the face mask.

The actress shared a photo she took with her husband and her followers called her out, accusing her of unnecessarily using the face mask.

“Nigerians you people are very local. Why dressing with face mask,” one follower commented.

Another wrote that face masks should only be worn in public, not at home with your spouse.

Well, Anita Joseph responded to her critics with equal heat.

See Below;