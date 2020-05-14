“Nobody Investigates Your Poverty” – Musician, Tony Oneweek Reacts After IGP Orders Probe Of E-Money And Withdraws His Police Escort

Nigerian musician Tony Oneweek has reacted to the arrest of popular music business mogul and chairman of Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money.

Recall that Inspector General of Police ordered the probe of E-Money and withdrew his police escorts following accusations that he reduced police escorts to carrying out domestic errands.

Reacting to his probe, Tony Oneweek shared an old photo of E-Money and Kcee at a time when they were still struggling and he wrote:

“NOBODY INVESTIGATES YOUR POVERTY.

Nigeria sef. When E-Money and his elder brother Kaycee Limpopo were in the street, police didn’t investigate him oooo. Now he is rich, they want to investigate his wealth. Like my brother OC Emcee said: “Nobody investigates ur poverty”.

I am happy that E-Money has the “required” Goodwill that set him free (within a few hours) from this aborted embarrassment. Emeka is a good man. He is different, benevolent and very humble. Some Igbos do not love themselves shaa. Sad to hear that E-Money’s travail was ignited by a fellow Igbo man. Na waa”