No Immediate Plans to Mobilize Prospective Corps Members – NYSC

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ibrahim Shuaibu, has said that there are no immediate plans for mobilization of prospective Corps members in the country for the compulsory scheme due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

He made this known during an interview with Economic Confidential. He stated that only Batch A, Stream 1, who were asked to leave camp due to COVID-19 would be asked to complete orientation.

In his words, “We don’t know when we are going to start mobilizing our corps members. You know our training is also structured like that of the military and paramilitary. You can see that the Nigerian Navy recently suspended its training for its freshly recruited cadets.

“So, the moment the coast is clear, we are going to key into the way others will conduct their exercise so that our corps members can be called back soonest.”