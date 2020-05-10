Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday was dragged into an exchange with a follower who accused her of doing fake giveaways.

Nkechi Blessing curses a follower who accused her of doing fake giveaways

Nkechi Blessing is known for always doing giveaways on her Instagram page and a follower who has not won anything tagged it fake.

“Na you dey do giveaway, na you dey use fake account win”, the follower wrote.

The actress who was infuriated by the follower’s comment, replied:

“Reason why you will remain fake till you die. Poverty stricken bastard with a poor man mentality. 20k na big deal to you? Hungry bastard. From the pit of hell. Rot in hell already”

See their exchange below;