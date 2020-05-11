Nkechi Blessing And Dotman Drag Each Other Through The Mud On Instagram

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Dotman, recently dragged each other on Instagram.

It all started after the actress slid into Dotman’s direct message to caution him for being rude to an interviewer during a recent Instagram live video session.

The actress who made it clear that the issue is none of her business advised Dotman to be humble.

However, Dotman rubbished Nkechi’s advise, adding that the actress is fond of hosting fake giveaways on her page.

The actress who was infuriated with Dotman’s response, fired back by referring to the singer as an upcoming act.

This resulted in an even uglier exchange between the two.

Sharing screenshots of her experience with Dotman, Nkechi said:

“All these upcoming with stupid pride, That Dotman sef go call himself star. Mtshew.”

Check out screenshots below: