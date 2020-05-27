Nigerians Lucky To Have President Like Buhari – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, has said that Nigerians are lucky to have a leader like his boss.

He made this known while dismissing attempts to pitch him against his boss, the president. According to him, he is a Buharist.

The presidential spokesman maintained that Buhari was leading Nigeria well.

In a post on his Twitter account, Adesina wrote: “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh.

“I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the president and I believe the president is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to him at a time like this.

“All attempts to demonize me will fail.”

Rojon

