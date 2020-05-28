Nigerians celebrate Nollywood legend, Sam Loco Efe 9 years after his death (Photos/Videos)

share on:

Some Nigerians have taken to social networking platform, Twitter to remember and celebrate Nollywood legend, Sam Loco Efeeimwonkiyeke.

Prominent Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt kicked off the late actor’s celebration on Twitter yesterday.

The DJ who presumably woke up thinking about the late movie icon shared his photo and wrote,

“Rest on Sam Loco #SamLocoDay. How many retweets can this veteran get?”

Sam Loco Efe, until his death, was a renowned Nigerian comical actor and director.

Although Sam Loco died August 11, 2011, yesterday May 26, Twitter was buzzing with the hash tag “#SamLocoDay”.

While some people only shared photos of the late actor in memorial, others uploaded hilarious throwback videos of Sam Loco Efe.

Here is how some Nigerians took to twitter in celebration of the late veteran actor,

 


Tags:sam loco efe
Moses Anyanwu

Moses Anyanwu

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.