Nigerians celebrate Nollywood legend, Sam Loco Efe 9 years after his death (Photos/Videos)

Some Nigerians have taken to social networking platform, Twitter to remember and celebrate Nollywood legend, Sam Loco Efeeimwonkiyeke.

Prominent Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt kicked off the late actor’s celebration on Twitter yesterday.

The DJ who presumably woke up thinking about the late movie icon shared his photo and wrote,

“Rest on Sam Loco #SamLocoDay. How many retweets can this veteran get?”

Sam Loco Efe, until his death, was a renowned Nigerian comical actor and director.

Although Sam Loco died August 11, 2011, yesterday May 26, Twitter was buzzing with the hash tag “#SamLocoDay”.

While some people only shared photos of the late actor in memorial, others uploaded hilarious throwback videos of Sam Loco Efe.

Here is how some Nigerians took to twitter in celebration of the late veteran actor,

RIP Sam Loco, this man gave us hits back to back. #samlocoday pic.twitter.com/rYaq6u9LDT — Lazy Youth Ambassador 🇳🇬 (@DarreySmuse) May 26, 2020

Can we have a Sam Loco Appreciation post? If you have a picture of Sam Loco, Kindly drop with a short note and the hashtag #SamLocoDay. ❤️ I will retweet all. ❤️🙏 — Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt (@djjimmyjatt) May 26, 2020



