“Nigerian Women Are Always Pulling Me Down, I Doubt It Will Ever Change” – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has said that Nigerian women do not like her and that she doubts it will change.

This is coming after a Twitter user insinuated that the ‘Eminado’ singer sings for ‘Ashawo’.

“Duduke is for people in good and healthy relationship… Ashawo relax Tiwa Savage will soon sing your own 😂🤷” the tweet read.

“Nigerian women are always pulling Tiwa Savage down woow… She’s one of the few African women who put the continent on the map but the disrespect she receives from these women is disgusting” another twitter user reacted.

Tiwa has now reacted, expressing her sadness as she said the tweet weakened her. Read below…

“It’s always been like that, I doubt it will ever change. Maybe I for just jeje dey yankee dey sing my rnb because I see how hard the Rihanna navy, beehives, barbs protect their own.”

She continued;

“I swear the tin weak me and this thread is mainly from women. God I know you see ALL, I remain within your arms of protection and blessings 🙏🏾”