Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage speaks out on suffering from anxiety disorder

Nigerian songstress and mother of one, Tiwa Savage has opened up on suffering from anxiety disorder which she says is caused by a physical health problem.

The lovely made this known on her social media page recently where she gave a short shout-out to others with similar condition.

aking to her Twitter page, Mama Jamil wrote;

“Special prayers for those of us who suffer from anxiety attacks.”

The songstress recently stated that she might have to go naked in her next music video to beat her previous project.

She shared this while speaking to BBC on what to expect from her forthcoming album entitled ‘Celia’.

She said;

“I might just have to go butt naked in my next video because I don’t know what else I’m going to have to do to top that one!.” “And, just to put it out there, this was done in Nigeria. All the cast is Nigerian, the director, the AP, everybody is Nigerian. “I love the fact that I could present this to the label and say this was done in Africa by Africans, this is what we can do. Imagine when you invest in us even more, you would get amazing work.”