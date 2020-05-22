Nigerian Singer, D’banj Buys His Beautiful Wife A Bentley

Popular Nigerian Singer, D’banj has taken delivery of a brand new whip he acquired for his beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

The couple who welcomed a newborn boy on 19 September 2019, have been keeping their private lives off social media for a while but a video has now surfaced showing the car the ‘kokomaster’ recently bought for Didi.

See video below ;

Singer D’banj buys his wife a Bentley pic.twitter.com/ThgOpgVOpO — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 22, 2020

Didi also took to her Instagram story on Friday to publish pictures showing off the luxurious automobile that had no plate number.