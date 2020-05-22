Nigerian Singer, D’banj Buys His Beautiful Wife A Bentley

Popular Nigerian Singer, D’banj has taken delivery of a brand new whip he acquired for his beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

The couple who welcomed a newborn boy on 19 September 2019, have been keeping their private lives off social media for a while but a video has now surfaced showing the car the ‘kokomaster’ recently bought for Didi.

Didi also took to her Instagram story on Friday to publish pictures showing off the luxurious automobile that had no plate number.

Moses Anyanwu

