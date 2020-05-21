Nigerian paralympic gold medalist, Esther Oyema gets 4-year ban for violating anti-doping rules

38-year-old Nigerian para powerlifter and Paralympic gold medalist, Esther Oyema has been handed a 4 year ban for violating the anti-doping rules.

In a statement released on Wednesday May 20, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said Oyema will be disqualified from all IPC’s competitions from May 3, 2019 to May 2, 2023.

The ban stemmed from an “adverse analytical finding for a prohibited substance in a urine sample provided on January 28, 2019 after competing at the Lagos International Para Powerlifting Competition in Nigeria last year.”

Oyema who won gold at London 2012 Olympics in the women’s 48kg category, will also be stripped of the gold medal which she won in the women’s 55kg competition in Lagos.

The Statement Reads In Part;

“As a result of her violation, Oyema will be ineligible for competition for four years from 3 May 2019 to 2 May 2023.

“She has also been stripped of the gold medal which she won in the women’s up to 55kg competition in Lagos, together with any points and prizes.Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample.

“An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.

“As a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC), the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels. The IPC, together with the International Federations and the National Paralympic Committees, established the IPC Anti-Doping Code (the Code) to prevent doping in sport for Paralympic athletes, in the spirit of fair play. The Code is in conformity with the general principles of the WADC.”