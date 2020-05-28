Nigerian Male Barbie, Bobrisky Reportedly Arrested By Police In Lekki

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has been reportedly been arrested in Lekki.

According to multiple online reports, Bobrisky was picked up by officers of the Nigerian police and is presently being detained at Ajah area command, Lagos state.

In a video published by MediaGist, the cross dresser was seen in his white Range Rover along with some police officers. The Instagram blogger posted the video and captioned it

“Bobrisky has been arrested again!!! Spotted at Lekki phase 1 in his range Rover accompanied by some police men. We are yet to know the reason behind his arrest but she has been detained at Ajah area command, Lagos State”.

Although the reason behind the arrest of the still remains largely unknown, Bobrisky has been inactive on social media for some time now, and the cross dressers last post shared was about 14 hours ago.

This will not be the first time that Bobrisky has been arrested by the police. On January 23, 2020, Bobrisky was picked up at his residence inside Bera Estate, Chevron Drive, in Lekki and taken to an unknown destination.

He was, however, brought back to move his cars. Unconfirmed reports noted that his arrest was is in connection with his cross-dressing lifestyle which is heavily frowned upon in Nigeria.