Nigerian Female Artistes Are Bad Belle, They Don’t Feature Each Other – Man Laments

Nigerian man, Pat’o has lamented on Twitter why it is very difficult for female Nigerian musicians to feature each other in the music industry.

According to him, Pat’o observed that most Nigerian female artistes don’t like collaborating on songs, a practise which is the direct opposite of what the male artistes do.

His tweet reads:

“I noticed something Nigerian Female Artiste don’t feature each other unlike the male Artiste

I guess everyone of them are forming Boss or they don’t need each other verse on a track??”

